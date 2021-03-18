M&T Bank Corp Buys 110 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.53 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.