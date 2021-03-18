M&T Bank Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

