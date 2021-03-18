M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,964 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 90,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

