M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,373 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $70,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 139.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after acquiring an additional 621,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 390.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 412,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.