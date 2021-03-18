MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Short Interest Update

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MTSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,490. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

