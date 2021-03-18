Multiplier (MXX) Market Cap Reaches $52.06 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $52.06 million and $91,035.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Token Trading

