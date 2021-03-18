Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.34

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 31347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

