Namecoin Trading Down 3% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $127,857.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.11 or 0.00912564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00342654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

