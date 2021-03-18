Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.69 million, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $35.74.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

