Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were down 6.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.80 and last traded at $98.84. Approximately 542,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 888,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Specifically, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 577,709 shares in the company, valued at $56,216,862.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $25,806,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

