National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

