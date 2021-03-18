National Bankshares Raises Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$40.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.30.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.19.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

