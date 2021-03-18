Navcoin Price Hits $0.61 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $43.50 million and $3.58 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016334 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,253,847 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

