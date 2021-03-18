Naviaddress Price Tops $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00634639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

