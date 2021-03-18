NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.87

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 17272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $8,586,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

