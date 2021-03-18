NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGames.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,375,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

