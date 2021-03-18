Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CFO Sells $71,531.97 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NLTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 297,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.