NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.