Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 517,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 557,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

