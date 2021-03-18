New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $288,500.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,206,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

GBR opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

