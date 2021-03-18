New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Critical Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Whitestone REIT and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Residential Investment 0 0 12 0 3.00

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.27%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Whitestone REIT pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87% New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.57 $23.68 million $1.06 9.46 New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.66 $563.30 million $2.17 5.22

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Whitestone REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

