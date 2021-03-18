NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NextCure stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,909. The firm has a market cap of $330.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

