NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

