NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $160,121.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $160,121.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,112.71 or 0.03662525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 570 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

