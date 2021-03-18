NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Head-To-Head Analysis

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $103.54 million 21.28 -$42.79 million ($0.85) -37.56 China Health Industries $9.93 million N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -91.64% -29.47% -25.58% China Health Industries 34.11% 8.60% 7.05%

Volatility & Risk

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and China Health Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 2 3.22 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats China Health Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of AMD. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams. The company also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, it offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, the company manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs. It primarily sells its products through sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

