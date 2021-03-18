Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.