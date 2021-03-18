Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Issues Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, reports. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Noah by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

