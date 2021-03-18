Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 83,680,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 109,078,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

