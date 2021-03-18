Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.93 ($4.62).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

