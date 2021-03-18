Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,081.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$37.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

