Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 174,605 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

