Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

NYSE ED opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

