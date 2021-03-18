Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

