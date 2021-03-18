Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.61 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.