Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,728 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

SGEN stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

