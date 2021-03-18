Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

