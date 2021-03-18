Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

