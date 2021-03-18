Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,820 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,864 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.