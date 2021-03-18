Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.