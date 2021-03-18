Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,316 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $30,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $257.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

