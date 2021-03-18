Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 294,926 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,926 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

