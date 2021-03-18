Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

