Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,864 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Nucor worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

