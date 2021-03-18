Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

