Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.