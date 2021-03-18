Northern Trust Corp Has $95.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $95,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.