Northern Trust Corp Has $98.08 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of STORE Capital worth $98,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

STOR stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

