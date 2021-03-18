Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

ALNY stock opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

