Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,228 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $90,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,707 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

