NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.28 and last traded at $137.76. Approximately 705,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 744,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in NovoCure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NovoCure by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

